Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a drowning at South Holston Lake.
As reported yesterday, the sheriff's office responded to a drowning near the Highway 421 bridge on South Holston Lake.
The deceased has been identified as Micah Montgomery, age 16, of Bristol, Tennessee.
"Investigators spoke to witnesses and this incident is an unfortunate accident," a Monday afternoon news release states. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."
Previous story:
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a possible drowning on South Holston Lake.