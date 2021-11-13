UPDATE
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — BIG STONE GAP - A Big Stone Gap police officer is in stable condition after an early morning shooting just outside town limits.
Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said Officer Michael Chandler was in stable condition at Norton Community Hospital around 7:45 a.m. after the incident.
Wise County Sheriff’s deputies blocked traffic to Orr Street in the Cadet area just outside town limits, telling motorists that it was “a hot scene.”
Chandler, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, responded to a call at the 2500 block of Orr Street, where he was shot around 5 a.m. A nearby resident said her yard security camera showed ambulances and police vehicles heading to the area around 4:15 a.m.
Chandler was taken to Norton Community for life threatening injuries.
A State Police crime investigation team van arrived at the scene around 9:25 a.m.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III asked the community to pray for Chandler and officers at the scene.
The incident forced Big Stone Gap officials to cancel a scheduled Veterans Day parade Saturday.
The State Police, Wise County Sheriff’s Department and Big Stone Gap Police Department are investigating the shooting. Geller asked anyone with information on the incident to call (276) 228-3131 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
EARLIER STORY
