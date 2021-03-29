SURGOINSVILLE - The Hawkins County woman who was killed Sunday afternoon when her vehicle was swept off Housewright Hollow Road into Big Creek has been identified as 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville.
According to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Pierce, around 2:35 p.m. Sunday Adams was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Housewright Hollow Road when the vehicle left the left side of the roadway into Big Creek.
The vehicle was then swept away downstream under the bridge at Hickman Hollow Road and came to its final uncontrolled rest about 3/10ths of a mile down from the Hickman Hollow Road bridge.
Pierce stated in his report the driver was swept out of the rear passenger side window and was found partially submerged approximately 20 yards from the vehicle. It is believed that the driver had drown.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
A multi-jurisdictional water rescue team recovered a drowning victim from Big Creek on Sunday evening. According to authorities, the victim had attempted to drive through a flooded Hawkins County road.
Around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Hawkins County rescuers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the water off Housewright Hollow Road near the Stanley Valley Road intersection north of Surgoinsville.
The vehicle reportedly was swept away into Big Creek floodwaters near the Hickman Hollow Road intersection, where the roadway was flooded as a result of heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.
The victim, whose name wasn’t released as of Sunday evening, was recovered from Big Creek around 7 p.m. about a quarter-mile downstream from where it entered the water and about 20 feet from the vehicle.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Corey Young told the Times News that the initial rescuers who arrived on the scene couldn’t see inside the vehicle due to it being submerged.
“As they attempted to get a better look, a nearby resident who apparently heard about the incident on his scanner, went down and looked at his property along the creek and observed the victim in the water,” Young said. “We shifted our crew to that area where the victim was located and determined that this was going to be a recovery operation. We got information from (the victim’s) family that the victim was traveling alone.”
Young said the HCRS then activated its multi-jurisdictional rope rescue team with members from the Goshen Valley and Carters Valley VFDs and the Hawkins and Hancock county rescue squads.
Seven members of the rope team entered the water and recovered the victim around 7 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which hadn’t released its report as of Sunday evening.
There was heavy rain and flooding across the region Saturday and Sunday, and Hawkins County rescue agencies had posted cautions on social media urging motorists not to attempt to drive into flooded roadways. The phrase used by agencies is “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller noted that floodwaters were receding Sunday evening but the roads remained flooded and the public was urged not to attempt to cross flooded roadways. Classes at Hawkins County schools have been canceled for Monday.
Other agencies that responded to the rescue were the Stanley Valley VFD, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hawkins County EMA.