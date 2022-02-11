ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents were being evacuated Friday afternoon because of a 100-acre brush fire off Austin Mill Road. As of 6:53 p.m. the fire was 90 percent contained, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller said.
At approximately 7:20 the evacuation order was lifted excluding the areas of Pole Cat Knob Road, Blakes Mountain Road, and Pat Gilliam Road in Rogersville.
Two other fires had been reported elsewhere in the county. Those fires were described as contained as of 5 p.m.
Miller told the Times News more than 100 structures already were affected by the Austin Mill Road fire and evacuation.
Fire units from Hawkins and surrounding counties, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Rogersville Police, THP, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, TEMA, and the American Red Cross are all involved in responding to these fires.
"Fire resources are being called away for other fires and we need them available," Miller said. "Hawkins County has three active brush fires."
The evacuation order issued by the Hawkins County EMA is for the area between Big Springs Road, Tuggle Hill Road, Gun Town Road, and Austin Mill Road in Rogersville.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that they have set up an emergency shelter at their station at 955 East McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Stacey Barton, with the Red Cross, said the agency was assisting in setting up the shelter and meals will be served there. The meals will be prepared by members of the Rogersville Baptist Church, Barton said.
Tennessee Wildland Fire showed that 0% of the fire has been contained as of 2:37 p.m.
The Hawkins County EMA confirmed that they are battling a wind-driven forest fire.
Jon Gardner, a rescue tech with that agency, said winds are making it more difficult to get the fire under control with flames being extinguished only to flare back up.
The second fire reported was in the Beech Creek area of the county. As of 4:30 p.m. it was reported contained.
A third fire had just been reported, on Highway 70 North at Eidson.
The Hawkins County School District also released the following statement Friday afternoon: "Due to a wind-driven brush fire in the vicinity of Henard Road, Gun Town Road, and Austin Mill Road; please be advised that bus routes 51, 26, and 30 will not run this afternoon (February 11, 2022). We will need parents/guardians to pick up students from school."
This is a developing story.