ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents were being evacuated Friday afternoon because of a 100-acre brush fire off Austin Mill Road. As of 6:53 p.m. the fire was 90% contained, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller said.
At approximately 7:20, the evacuation order was lifted, excluding the areas of Pole Cat Knob Road, Blakes Mountain Road, and Pat Gilliam Road in Rogersville.
Two other fires had been reported elsewhere in the county. Those blazes were described as contained as of 5 p.m.
Miller told the Times News more than 100 structures had been affected by the Austin Mill Road fire and evacuation.
Fire units from Hawkins and surrounding counties, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Rogersville Police, THP, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross were involved in responding to the fires.
"Fire resources are being called away for other fires and we need them available," Miller said. "Hawkins County has three active brush fires."
The evacuation order issued by the Hawkins County EMA was for the area between Big Springs Road, Tuggle Hill Road, Gun Town Road and Austin Mill Road in Rogersville.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that it had set up an emergency shelter at its station at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Stacey Barton, with the Red Cross, said the agency was assisting in setting up the shelter and meals would be served there. The meals were to be prepared by members of Rogersville Baptist Church, Barton said.
Tennessee Wildland Fire showed that 0% of the fire had been contained as of 2:37 p.m.
Jon Gardner, a rescue tech with Hawkins County EMA, said winds made it more difficult to get the fire under control, with flames being extinguished only to flare up again.
The second fire reported was in the Beech Creek area. As of 4:30 p.m., it was reported contained.
A third fire had just been reported, on Highway 70 North at Eidson.
The Hawkins County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon: "Due to a wind-driven brush fire in the vicinity of Henard Road, Gun Town Road, and Austin Mill Road, please be advised that bus routes 51, 26, and 30 will not run this afternoon (February 11, 2022). We will need parents/guardians to pick up students from school."