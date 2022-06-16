NORTON — A summer favorite for area music lovers returns to High Knob on Saturday.
The High Knob Music Festival coincides with the U.S. Forest Service’s reopening of the High Knob Recreation Area, and festival co-organizer Chris Jones said this will be the second year the festival will operate with improved facilities.
The day-long musical lineup starts at 11 a.m., featuring J.P. Parsons, Soulmanders, Cash Crop, Ron Addison and the Tom Cats and Kudzu Killers, with the festival opening, flag folding and Taps by Rolling Thunder.
“Rolling Thunder has been part of the festival since they starting coming three years ago,” Jones said. “They’ve been welcomed into the fold by festival goers.”
The Festival committee, with funding help from Wise and Scott counties, Norton and Big Stone Gap local governments, replaced the main electrical service and stage for the recreation area’s amphitheater area in 2021 with a higher-capacity power conduit and a 20-by-36-foot stage.
Jones said the new facilities helped make the 2021 festival a success. Those same facilities can also be used by other events such as concerts, reunions or weddings, he said.
The festival committee of 11 volunteers is working with the U.S. Forest Service to add a disabled-access platform at the recreation area’s parking lot by the summer of 2023, Jones said. That platform will give wheelchair-bound visitors an unobstructed view of the amphitheater stage, he added.
Jones said the committee is also looking at ways to develop a disabled-access trailway to the recreation area’s lake and pier. The concept still has to go through a design and approval process as well as funding.
Admission to the High Knob Music Festival is free, but Jones said attendees are asked to donate three cans of food to assist local food banks. Those wanting to park at the Recreation Area parking lot must pay a $5 USFS parking fee, but free parking and shuttle service will be available at the John I. Burton High School parking lot and outside the recreation area.
Food and drink vendors will be on-site during the festival.
Festival T-shirts are on sale starting at $15 at Vic’s Decorating on Park Avenue, Jones said, and proceeds help fund the festival activities. T-shirts will also be sold at the festival.