ABINGDON — The Norton City School system is joining four other Southwest Virginia school districts and the United Way to help students affected by pandemic school shutdowns.
United Way of Southwest Virginia officials joined representatives from school systems in Norton, Bristol and Dickenson, Washington and Smyth counties on Thursday to announce establishment of the Southwest Virginia Trauma-Informed Community Network.
Danielle Dye, Community Resilience Manager for United Way of Southwest Virginia, said the SCTIN has tapped the five school systems for the first round of its Trauma-Informed Schools Initiative. That program will help provide individualized support for children who have seen negative experiences after in-person classes were stopped in the state’s schools in 2020.
“We are focusing on social-emotional learning and development, mental health for children and school staff,” said Dye, “and we are creating opportunities to provide resources across our region to support these needs that may have been lost due to the pandemic.”
Part of the initiative includes making people aware of the importance of trauma issues affecting schoolchildren and giving those children resilience skills to deal with being removed from traditional classroom settings and contacts, said Dye.
Ballad Health will provide professional development training services in support of the initiative, and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and the Family and Children’s Trust Fund are supporting the initiative through grants and other resources.
The five school divisions will be part of the initiative’s start in the fall, with another group of schools brought into the program in April 2022.
“This program utilizes United Way of Southwest Virginia’s cradle-to-career approach to support the social-emotional needs of a child early on,” said Smyth County School Superintendent Dennis Carter, “creating long-term resiliency in their life for years to come.”
United Way of Southwest Virginia President Travis Staton said TISN acknowledges the need to focus on children’s physical and mental health as well as the bookwork part of education.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made that more challenging,” said Staton. “This work is needed now more than ever to provide pathways for schools to better serve children are experiencing Adverse Childhood Experiences.”
“We know that trauma disrupts the brain’s ability to learn,” said Nicole Poulin, Executive Director of the Family and Children’s Trust Fund of Virginia. “Addressing and responding to that is essential to the mission and purpose of schools: to educate.”