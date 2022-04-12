United Way of Greater Kingsport, along with several other local United Ways, has launched a regional online portal as a way to make volunteering easier.
The portal also includes a way to be accessed through the smartphone app CauseConnect.
The launching of the portal comes as the United Way is celebrating Volunteer Month in April.
“We know there are dedicated volunteers who give their time to us at United Way and the numerous agencies across the Greater Kingsport community,” said Becca Sutphen, senior director of community impact at the United Way of Greater Kingsport. “If you haven’t heard it from someone else, thank you.”
The portal can be found at www.volunteer-united.org. It connects the community to volunteer opportunities across Northeast Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, United Way officials said.
The portal also allows users to track volunteer hours, contact agencies and set reminders for volunteer opportunities.
“The United Way of Greater Kingsport is excited to see individuals getting out in the community and helping organizations that have been struggling for the past two years,” a press release said.
United Way asks those in the community to thank a volunteer. It can be done with simple steps like buying a lunch or sending a card.
Throughout Kingsport for the month, there will be red banners hung up advocating volunteering, United Way said.
Officials with United Way of Greater Kingsport will also be at the Farmers Market on April 30 to connect with community members.