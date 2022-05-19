KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is in the process of looking for volunteers and nonprofits as it plans it Week of Caring.
“We host Week of Caring in collaboration with our regional United Way partners every year and always have a great turnout,” said Becca Sutphen, senior director of community impact for the United Way of Greater Kingsport. “After this challenging period of COVID, we see people ready to be active and engage in the community again.”
Week of Caring (WOC), is a week-long volunteer effort where community members head out to various nonprofits and tackle projects. The week will take place from June 20 to June 24. Projects will be going on all day long during these days, United Way officials said.
According to a press release, one thing that the United Way needs is more projects.
United Way officials said any nonprofit head and human services agency in the Greater Kingsport area is eligible.
Part of UWGK’s mission is to mobilize the caring power of the community and WOC is an opportunity to do just that.
Projects range from landscaping to painting, to cleaning horse stalls.
“We try our best to spend every available moment working with our precious clients,” Sherri Russel, Small Miracles director, said. “When volunteers come out for Week of Caring, it truly boosts our ability to focus on the clients while volunteers make much needed repairs and improvements to our well-loved facilities.”
The deadline for contacting UWGK for projects is June 8.