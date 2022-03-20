A huge thank you to our community, which continued to support the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community through the tumultuous year of 2021. In a year that held waves of health challenges, the United Way continued the fight, maintaining large financial commitments to our 29 agencies, addressing root causes through our initiatives, and looking for new ways to bring our community together to face our most pressing problems.
In another year, where nearly every aspect of our life was changed, United Way agencies and initiatives showed resilience in continuing to rebound and adjust to meet the needs of those they served.
2021 Highlights
• $1.825 million allocated to member agency programs, community initiatives, and grants.
• Over $75,000 raised in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to support the Helping Heroes Campaign through Region Ahead.
• Approximately $731,000 distributed through donor designations to area Community Chests and other United Ways.
• Over $57,000 administered through UWGK’s convening of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board in Sullivan County (EFSP).
Looking ahead
UWGK’s important work will be ongoing throughout 2022, as we continue to focus on addressing critical health and human service needs including those who are facing homelessness, mental health challenges, drug addiction, unplanned disasters, and childhood trauma.
“United We’re Strong” is our planned campaign theme for 2022. This theme is more than just a slogan. It is a reflection of the power, endurance, and spirit of our entire community. We believe we will be a stronger community in 2022.
We will be a stronger community because we have reassessed almost everything we do. Every nonprofit organization that has survived has become more purposeful, more focused, and more resolute to provide a high level of efficient service while showing increased compassion and flexibility to those they serve.
And mostly, we will be a stronger community, because we have continued to improve how we serve our most vulnerable citizens through this crisis.
Together, we can make a difference. United, We’re Strong.
Key Bullets
The UWGK will continue to fight for the health, education and financial stability to improve lives in our community.
We will continue to promote generous giving through individual and corporate giving at www.uwaykpt.org/give.
We will continue to promote tremendous volunteerism through our regional volunteer portal of www.volunteer-united.org.
An example of one of our initiatives, is AveNew.
AveNew, our Drug Prevention and Education coalition, will continue to focus on:
• Raising community awareness.
• Increasing access to evidence-based prevention education for young people.
• Reducing stigma surrounding substance use and recovery.
• Connecting those affected by addiction with available services and resources.