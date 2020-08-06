BIG STONE GAP — Union Primary School Principal Heather Sykes’ office looked like a combination janitor’s closet and medical supply store on Wednesday.
Sykes, like her 12 counterparts in the Wise County school system, is getting ready for the division’s planned Aug. 20 reopening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of those preparations cover the floor outside Sykes’ office — plastic buckets for each teacher and staff member filled with welcoming “gifts” of cleaning cloths, squirt bottles of cleaner, protective masks and nitrile gloves.
“These will be refilled frequently during the school year,” Sykes said as she displayed the contents of one bucket.
In her office, boxes along the wall held disposable paper gowns, arrow signs to mark safe walkways in the school’s halls and packets of cloth protective masks marked with the school logo. She said her neighboring schools — Union Middle and Union High — are working together on preparations for reopening and the masks are one example of that cooperation.
Outside the main office, Sykes pointed to freshly waxed floors — the better for the directional arrows to stick — and a cafeteria now filled with supplies but soon to be modified for social distancing and smaller mealtime crowds.
“We’ll be installing plexiglas shields that will run from the ceiling and be bolted to the floor,” Sykes said. “We’ve figured that we can have about 66 students in the cafeteria at one time with six feet between students, but we’ll probably see about 52 students there at any one time.”
With about a third of Union’s students expected to take remote classes at home, Sykes said there will be about 200 students in the building on any given day. With the school division’s planned hybrid schedule plan, each school will see half of its on-site students at the school on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a remote learning day for those students.
“Normally we had about 600 students here every day,” Sykes said, “so it will be pretty empty in comparison.”
An isolation room has been set up near the school’s nursing station, Sykes said, and water fountains in the hall will be covered and shut down.
“We’ll be getting cases of eight-ounce bottles of water to have on hand for everyone,” Sykes said.
Bathrooms also will have sections closed for social distancing, she added.
Classroom space has gone through several changes over the summer, Sykes said. Carpets have been pulled out of classrooms and the library, and taped rectangles have been set to mark spaced desks in each room. Sykes visited pre-kindergarten teacher Paulina Crabtree as she made preparations for her students.
“I want to be positive so they’ll be positive,” Crabtree said of her students, who will be further apart than planned before the pandemic started in March.
“We want our students to know they’re loved when they come here,” Sykes added.