KINGSPORT — If it’s not a bird, if it’s not a plane, and you don’t think it’s Superman, it could be a UFO.
No, really.
More than 2,000 Tennesseans have reported sightings of unidentified objects since 1999 to the National UFO Reporting Center located in Eastern Washington. Recently, Carol Sparks and her husband added their names to that list.
Most folks enjoyed a cookout or day at the lake over the long Labor Day weekend, but for the Sparks family in Church Hill, Monday offered more mystery than celebration as an unidentified object once again flew over their home. The Monday sighting is the second time the family has recently spotted the object.
“They were silver and had no windows that could be seen,” Carol Sparks said, describing the two objects that first flew over their home more than a month ago. “They were cylindrical. There were no wings, no emissions, no sound.”
The description is similar to that found on the UFO database. The website contains reports from across the country listing when and where a flying object was seen along with a description and 20 different shape options — from disk or saucer-shaped to a fireball or sphere-shaped object.
Church Hill is also the location of the database’s most recently logged sighting in the Tri-Cities. The sighting was recorded in April. Two other sightings were also recorded in Johnson City this year.
In 2020, Kingsport, Morristown, Jonesborough and Elizabethton each had one sighting reported, and Johnson City saw three.
The latest Johnson City report said a round object appeared to move closer and disappeared a few minutes later.
“I was sitting outside when I noticed a white or metallic sphere in the sky,” the sighting stated. “It did not move quickly but did move toward me from north to south, opposite of the direction of the few clouds that were in the sky. The sphere appeared to move back and forth along an axis or like a gyroscope as it moved across the sky. ... When I looked back toward the sky, less than two minutes later, the sphere was nowhere to be seen. This was odd to me as it wasn’t a quick-moving object and would not have logically been able to move out of sight in that amount of time.”
Tennesseans are hardly the only ones watching the night sky for unidentified objects, though.
In June, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary assessment on unidentified aerial phenomena, most commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects or UFOs. The report said the “limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP.” The report lists five categories for spotted UAPs: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, U.S. government or U.S. industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems and a catchall “other” category.
The report also caught the eye of American leaders.
Also in June, Sen. Mark Warner, (D-Va.) who is also the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released a statement upon the release of the congressionally mandated, declassified report on UAPs.
“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago,” Warner said in his statement. “Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”
There is mystery surrounding what is flying through the sky, but as for what could be confused with a UAP or UFO, there are a few options.
Adam Thanz is the planetarium director at Bays Mountain in Kingsport. In addition to airplane reflections, drones and other earthly objects, Thanz said it’s possible some sightings could be nothing more than natural sky events such as day-time meteors or a visible distant planet.
“We get those calls (about UFOs) occasionally,” Thanz said, “but we are usually able to explain what they saw. We ask specific questions like when they saw it, what it looked like and where they saw it in the sky. If they were recently outside after sunset, they probably saw Jupiter. It’s extremely bright in the sky after sunset. It’s slowly progressing over the south, southeast and to the southwest for the next few months.”
Thanz said he has not had any personal experiences spotting a UAP or UFO. He suggested that if someone spots a strange object in the sky, they should grab a pair of binoculars, scope it out and consider downloading a stargazing app or a desktop option called Stellarium to see what the object might be.
“We’ve never seen anything that isn’t explainable,” Thanz said. “That’s not to say that life isn’t out there. Space is huge.”
The first recorded sighting in Kingsport, according to the National UFO Reporting Center, was in 1960. One night while playing hide-and-seek with other kids, the anonymous reporter recalled seeing a huge, round object fill the sky. When he came back, it had vanished.
“I was leaning on a tree in the side yard of our house. By then it was pretty dark and I felt compelled to look up. As I did so, I observed the leading edge of a circular object emerge from over top of our house. I was transfixed: I just stood there speechless and stared at it. It was bigger than our house and perfectly round. I assume it was a disc and I was observing the bottom of the craft. It was uniformly a brilliant red-orange. There were no external markings, windows, lights, or construction details. Just what appeared to be a self-illuminated object. It was perfectly silent, which added to the drama. As soon as it dawned on me that I was seeing something extraordinary, I was filled with the strange sensation that it or they had seen me, too. I ran into the house to get one of my parents.”
For Sparks, the sightings elicited intrigue and surprise. No answers have been found for what has been traveling over Church Hill, but she’s hoping that by sharing what she’s seen, others will do the same.
“I posted this in case anyone else in the Kingsport area has seen it or can post what they’ve seen,” Sparks said. “I have a feeling people are seeing things and not saying it because they simply don’t have anyone to tell.”
The Federal Aviation Administration’s website suggests any sightings be reported through the National UFO Reporting Center. For more information on the reporting center or to browse the database, go to http://www.nuforc.org/.