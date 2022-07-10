WISE — Adriana Undreiu’s love of gardening comes from her childhood in Romania, and that love has grown as she and her husband, Lucien, moved to Southwest Virginia.
“We really depended on a garden back home to survive,” Undreiu said of her childhood. “The moment my mother came home from school and my father — he was the math teacher at the school — would come and we’d go out in the field and become farmers. All of us, me and my sisters, my parents and my grandmother, everybody would be working in the field far away from the village.”
Undreiu’s mother, Domnica, now 82, still maintains the family garden near the family home in northern Romania, and Undreiu recently returned from a six-week trip home to help.
“It’s been very dry there this summer,” Undreiu said, “and we had to carry water from the river to the garden.
“My mother was a biology teacher and she instilled in me clearly a love for all the plants,” Undreiu said as she inspected the three raised garden beds she and her husband have planted and maintained in front of the Wise County Extension Office this spring and summer.
While the shade trees around her Wise home allow for growing flowers, Undreiu said they do not let in enough sunlight for vegetables. She heard about the Wise County Extension Office’s Grow Wise program, an offshoot of Berea College’s Grow Appalachia effort, which helps residents start their own gardens.
“There’s nothing like putting your fingers in the dirt and seeing the plants. They talk to me, and every day I come they look a little bit different and I see something new. I hope people will join, and I understood that a lot of people, 50, joined this year.”
Rows of various types of tomato plants share space with banana and bell peppers, cucumber plants, carrots and dill. Undreiu said she has already harvested a spring crop of spinach, lettuce and radishes and may plant some more in time for a fall harvest.
“When you are a gardener, the whole year is nice because, in the winter, you are thinking about the garden, wondering, doing some research about the plants,” Undreiu said.
Undreiu credited county Extension Agent Phil Meeks and his staff with working closely with Grow Wise’s participants.
“I’m amazed at how much help and support that you get,” said Undreiu. “I love the program and I love how Phil communicates with people so nicely. I cannot suggest more for people to join Grow Wise.”
Grow Wise participants get free seeds, organic fertilizer and even topsoil if needed, Undreiu said. The participants also attend a series of six workshops through the growing season to discuss what they have learned and to ask more questions.
Even with the seeds and supplies available through Grow Wise, Undreiu said a friend in Canada helped her bring a bit of her native Romania to this year’s garden with a packet of Romanian tomato seeds.
“We started at home, with Lucien planting seeds in cups, and we had so many started that he said, ‘We cannot throw them away. What do I do?’ Undreiu said, laughing. “We planted way too many and gave them to our neighbors and told them, ‘These are from Romania. You must grow them. Please put some in your garden.’ ”
Undreiu’s garden has become a kind of demonstration display for how Grow Wise can help folks start their own supply of fresh food.
“Everybody comes around and asks how we do so well with the plants,” Undreiu said. “I tell them we just work at it.
“It’s truly a privilege for me, not work, to grow your own food and learn,” said Undreiu. “This brings me so much joy. I will never say, ‘Oh, I have to go and work in the garden.’ I never call that work. It’s my moment of joy and happiness and relaxation.”
Wise County Extension offers several programs throughout the year to help new and experienced gardeners in addition to Grow Wise, Meeks said. A free Fall Gardening 101 workshop will be held at the Wise County Schools Education Center on July 16 starting at 9 a.m.
Meeks said the workshop gives folks another chance for a 2022 vegetable garden with lessons on growing many spring vegetables in time for fall harvest. The first 10 people to register will receive an assortment of fall vegetable heirloom seeds worth more than $20.