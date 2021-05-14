NORTON — Mountain Empire Community College broke through a year of pandemic uncertainty Friday with commencement for the Class of 2021 at the Central Drive-In.
MECC faculty and staff greeted each vehicle of graduates and guests in a reverse processional, and the concession stand served free popcorn and drinks as if it were a normal Friday night at the movies.
Using a prerecorded "movie" of speeches by student speakers, administrators and faculty, more than 630 graduates with more than 980 academic degrees, certificates and career certifications had their names and photographs splashed across the Central’s screen.
Parents, relatives and friends honked horns, yelled, whistled, and applaused graduates through the two-hour main feature.
MECC Vice President for Academic Affairs Vicki Ratliff told graduates the ceremony was one of the more unusual commencements because they were “under the stars and on the big screen.”
Ratliff said the commencement was ironic because, as she prepared to retire this summer, it was 40 years ago that she saw her first theater movie at the Central — “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — when she started college at MECC.
“I am a coal miner’s daughter,” said Ratliff, “ but more importantly, I am a graduate of Mountain Empire Community College.”