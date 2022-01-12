Fast Pace Health Urgent Care is coming to Kingsport. The new urgent care facility is under construction at 1797 Fort Henry Drive. The facility will offer 3,600 square feet of exam rooms, onsite lab testing and X-ray spaces. Fast Pace Health offers urgent care, primary, walk-in and telehealth options and accepts most insurance providers with self-pay options for uninsured patients. Fast Pace has locations throughout Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana and Tennessee, with facilities in Church Hill, Blountville, Piney Flats, Jonesborough, Erwin and Elizabethton. For more information on Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, go to https://www.fastpacehealth.com/