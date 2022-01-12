Fast Pace Health Urgent Care is coming to Kingsport. The new urgent care facility is under construction at 1797 Fort Henry Drive. The facility will offer 3,600 square feet of exam rooms, onsite lab testing and X-ray spaces. Fast Pace Health offers urgent care, primary, walk-in and telehealth options and accepts most insurance providers with self-pay options for uninsured patients. Fast Pace has locations throughout Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana and Tennessee, with facilities in Church Hill, Blountville, Piney Flats, Jonesborough, Erwin and Elizabethton. For more information on Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, go to https://www.fastpacehealth.com/
featured
Under construction: New urgent care facility coming to Kingsport
Tags
Marina Waters
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today