Kaine meets with UMWA

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, center, talks with UMWA International Vice President James Gibbs, left, and union District 17 representative Josh West in Castlewood on Friday during a tour of Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

CASTLEWOOD — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine received handshakes and applause on Friday for his role in passing legislation to extend black lung benefits and supporting the United Mine Workers of America.

Kaine, who came to Southwest Virginia this week on a tour of economic development sites and flood disaster areas, stopped by the UMWA’s District 17 Subdistrict 28 office in Castlewood to meet with union Vice President-at-Large James Gibbs, District 17 representative Josh West and about 20 union members.

