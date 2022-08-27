CASTLEWOOD — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine received handshakes and applause on Friday for his role in passing legislation to extend black lung benefits and supporting the United Mine Workers of America.
Kaine, who came to Southwest Virginia this week on a tour of economic development sites and flood disaster areas, stopped by the UMWA’s District 17 Subdistrict 28 office in Castlewood to meet with union Vice President-at-Large James Gibbs, District 17 representative Josh West and about 20 union members.
Gibbs credited Democrats Kaine and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner with supporting the union in recent years and helping protect UMWA pension and health benefits before August’s final congressional vote on President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
The IRA included permanent extension of the federal coal excise tax levels on mined coal to $1.10 per ton for underground coal and 55 cents per ton for surface coal.
“We’ve got two senators that fought for us and lived with us,” Gibbs said, adding that the union stayed out of involvement in three elections against incumbent Republican Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith based on promises to support legislation supporting the UMWA.
“(Griffith) didn’t vote for any of our bills,” Gibbs said, also cautioning union members about voting against their own interests.
Kaine said UMWA lobbying leading up to the IRA vote “made a huge difference” in getting the bill passed, and he pointed to previous union lobbying efforts to help preserve union retiree health care in 2017 and around Christmas 2019 to get Congress to preserve union pensions.
“Nationally, one out of 10 miners will be diagnosed with black lung,” said Kaine. “In Central Appalachia, one in five will be diagnosed.”
Kaine said the IRA includes other provisions important to Southwest Virginia and miners, including increased subsidies for people purchasing health insurance through markets under the Affordable Care Act. Another provision calls for $330 billion in tax subsidies for solar and wind power projects that could help Southwest Virginia shift from a coal economy to jobs in those emerging technologies. Additional funding for the Coalfields Expressway project is also in the IRA, he added.
Kaine pointed to a $4 billion provision for coalfield states’ economic development efforts as another way to bring new union energy jobs to the region.
Gibbs said a battery plant project in West Virginia has already included guarantees of UMWA union jobs.
West said the union would like to see Kaine work with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on similar projects to encourage union jobs.
Getting some of that $4 billion will require a unified effort, Kaine said, and a bipartisan legislative effort along with support from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be key when the application process opens.
“It will be hard to do this if the governor isn’t on board,” Kaine added.
Gibbs said the UMWA used to be the largest union in the country, but a declining coal industry has left a perception that the union has shrunk, too.
“You overlook us at your peril,” Gibbs said of politicians looking for support. “We are not going to overlook anyone who doesn’t overlook us.”
Gibbs said former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s failure to visit far Southwest Virginia contributed to his 80,000-vote loss against Youngkin in 2021.
“He lost every coal county by 60,000 votes,” Gibbs said. “You have miners in 82 coal counties, and we spend a ton of our pension and benefits in Virginia.”
“I’ve heard all this stuff about Obama,” Gibbs said, talking about the political shift in the Virginia coalfields since Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. “We lost Rick Boucher because he hugged Obama. Everyone said it was because he was a Democrat. No. It was a lot of racism going on here, and we all know it. I’ll tell you up front. Obama hadn’t had one vote and he wasn’t even president, and yet he lost Dickenson County, Buchanan County, Wise County, Tazewell County, all these counties and they always voted Democratic.”
“I’m not saying that you had to vote for Obama,” Gibbs added, “but I’m saying we lost Rick Boucher in the process. It wasn’t because of how he voted for what he stood for. He stood with Obama and people voted because he was Black. Be honest with yourself. You know it’s the damned truth. … When you vote, do the research and see who supports you all. Don’t vote against your own interest.”
Kaine said, despite the IRA and other Democratic legislative wins in recent months, those wins could be rolled back if both houses of Congress flip in November and subsequent elections.
“I’m feeling better about the midterms, but the House could flip after Dec. 31,” Kaine cautioned.
Gibbs later stressed the UMWA’s position on Griffith’s re-election bid in November.
“We gave him every chance and he lied to us,” Gibbs said, adding that the union will not make an endorsement in that race. He said that Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan had talked with union officials.
“She’s a nice person,” Gibbs said, adding that she got into the race late and that timing led to the decision not to make an endorsement in the congressional election.