WISE — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is happening 5,272 air miles from Wise, but its impact has come home for three staff and faculty members at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Assistant Athletic Director Darrell-Dingus Ely, professor of religion and international programs director Witold Wolny and Russian history lecturer Michael Samerdyke each had their concerns as news broke early Thursday in the U.S. about Vladimir Putin’s release of Russian troops into the former Soviet Union’s eastern European neighbor.
For Ely, Thursday meant a pre-sunrise social media exchange with Andrii Rutnytskyi as they talked about signs of the invasion.
“I talked with Andrii around 2 or 3 this morning,” Ely said. “He said everything was all right and that the Russians were just bombing a base nearby. I was trying to get him to get out of Poland.”
Not even two years earlier, Rutynskyi was finishing his studies at UVA Wise and working as an intern in Ely’s office. Ely said he is one of a number of recent and current Ukrainian students at UVA Wise and some of them have relatives both in Ukraine and Russia.
Two other Ukrainian students attend UVA Wise, but Ely said they preferred not to be interviewed or have their names published because of the situation in their country.
Ely said Rutnytskyi was trying to get into a graduate program at Troy University when the pandemic hit and that opportunity faded. Rutnytskyi then was deported by the Trump administration during the pandemic and went back to live in Odessa, just west of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russian forces seized in 2014, Ely said.
“We tried to find a way for him to stay,” Ely said. “When we talked, he said he heard explosions at a military base.”
“Seems the Russian army entering our taken territories,” Rutnytskyi wrote, “this man is crazy. I don’t know what’s going to happen tbh.”
Wolny, a Polish native who emigrated to the U.S. four decades ago, said he has paid close attention to the news in recent weeks. Poland — a NATO member — shares its eastern border with Ukraine and has seen centuries of conflict with Tsarist and Soviet Russia.
“It’s been worrying, depressing and alarming because even until yesterday there was some hope that diplomacy would keep Putin from invading,” Wolny said, adding that President Biden has worked with NATO to provide material aid to Ukraine and stand together on sanctions against Russia. “(Putin’s) dream, if possible, is to remake the U.S.S.R.”
News reports from Ukraine have already shown highways filled with cars heading west and away from the Russian advance.
“Officials are expecting as many as one million refugees,” Wolny said, “and there’s preparation now in Poland for refugees with housing and the effect on the job market. They expect that many of them to go through to Germany.”
Wolny called Ukraine’s response to Russia’s actions to date “very measured, very good.” While Germany and the U.S. have stopped construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project — by which Russia would sell natural gas to western Europe, he said Poles have been concerned that it would be a way for Russia to control the European Union.
“I was kind of surprised (Putin) did invade Ukraine, because it sounds like his statements of the past few days have been confusing,” said Wolny. “I’m hopeful this will not become open conflict between the West and Russia, and my personal hope is that the Western world will remain united. Poland has always been mentally toward the West.”
Samerdyke said Thursday’s invasion represents a complicated chapter in Russia’s interaction with Ukraine and the West.
“Putin’s trying to put together the Slavic nations of the former U.S.S.R.,” said Samerdyke, “and I’m thinking that he’s in a health crisis or thinks he’s in a crisis and wants to finish this while he can. He’s said the breakup of the Soviet Union is the biggest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century.”
While Putin’s career began in the Soviet era, Putin in recent public speeches even blamed Vladimir Lenin for the U.S.S.R.’s breakup because he supported a federation of socialist republics, Samerdyke added.
“Like many Russians, Putin sees Kyiv as the mother of great Russian cities,” Samerdyke said of the Ukrainian capital. Russia’s attempts to bring Ukraine into its tsarist and Soviet empires spanned four centuries, he said, and the country’s culture spans from Eastern Orthodox Christianity in the east to some acknowledgment of papal superiority in its western region. The Russian cultural aspect grew in the late 1800s as Russian workers came to work in mines and factories being established in the eastern region.
“Putin’s remarks about de-Nazifying Ukraine don’t make a lot of sense since president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish,” Samerdyke said. “Putin is from northern Russia, the Leningrad area, and he probably grew up not knowing many Ukrainians. With his KGB background, he may have heard stories about Ukrainian resistance to the communists that ran well into after World War II and he may have felt that Ukrainians were not good people to deal with.”