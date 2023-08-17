Piwell Valley slide repairs - Helicopter

A Sikorsky S-58T helicopter lowers rolls of steel mesh to repair slide problems above U.S. Route 23 in Powell Valley as motorists enjoy an enforced traffic stop and air show Thursday.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

NORTON — Motorists passing the ongoing U.S. Route 23 slide repairs at Powell Valley have one more day to see a helicopter’s imitation of a paper towel rack.

Drivers held up for a traffic stop by the Virginia Department of Transportation Thursday got to see the latest flight by a Midwest Truxtun International S-58T orange and white turbine helicopter.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you