NORTON — Motorists passing the ongoing U.S. Route 23 slide repairs at Powell Valley have one more day to see a helicopter’s imitation of a paper towel rack.
Drivers held up for a traffic stop by the Virginia Department of Transportation Thursday got to see the latest flight by a Midwest Truxtun International S-58T orange and white turbine helicopter.
The S-58T — originally designed as the piston-engined Sikorsky H-34 series that hauled troops, hunted submarines and recovered the Mercury Program space capsules in the early 1960s — is used now for heavy lift of construction supplies and large equipment.
Drivers got a free air show Friday as the Midwest crew spent several minutes in hover above the highway. Ground workers from GSI, Inc. pulled the mesh off the roll and fastened it on the rock slope above southbound U.S. 23 like a quicker holder-downer.
VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl said the helicopter work should be finished Friday, meaning no more extended road closures along the repair work zone.
With two non-fatal slides in 2023 along the Powell Valley stretch of U.S. 23, VDOT engineers decided that replacement of the original 30-year-old mesh-and-fence system was needed.
Earl said the new system — part of which is complete and visible from the highway — uses mesh fastened directly to the upper slope to catch falling rock. Booms fastened below that upper mesh belt hold a mesh curtain away from the slope to contain any rocks that escape the upper mesh.
Concrete barriers — already stored a few hundred yards from the repair zone — will be placed at the bottom along the highway to stop any other rocks, Earl added.
The slide project should be finished in mid-September, Earl said. Motorists still can expect period traffic stops along the work zone, she said, and they should obey the work-zone warning signs leading from the Norton and Big Stone Gap sides of U.S. 23.
