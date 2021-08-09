FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, The Florida House voted to pass Seminole gambling compact during a special session in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Federal officials approved a deal Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 that will allow the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years.