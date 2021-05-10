WISE – The case of an Ohio truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter heads to a Wise County grand jury May 19.
General District Court Judge Andrew L. Johnson ordered two felony charges against 30-year-old Travis Lee Toliver - aggravated involuntary manslaughter by DUI and maiming by DUI - sent to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing Monday.
Toliver is accused of killing 22-year-old Perry S. Owens and injuring driver Amanda G. Pearson - both of Big Stone Gap - Feb. 25 after his International truck struck Pearson’s Chevrolet Cruze head-on on southbound U.S. Route 23 in Norton.
Toliver looked down during most of the testimony by Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Ryan Stiltner, who said Toliver was found in the wreckage of his truck after he apparently drove almost four miles in the wrong direction on U.S. 23 before the collision around 12:59 a.m.
Stiltner said the truck hit the Cruze with enough force to throw the car’s engine and transmission about 100 feet away from the wreckage.
Pearson suffered spinal and other fractures, Stiltner recalled from his incident report.
Stiltner said he first got to interview Toliver at Norton Community Hospital, where the driver allegedly said that he had crossed into the southbound lanes to avoid deer. The trooper said that concrete Jersey barriers divided four-lane U.S. 23 for just under four miles back from the direction Toliver was traveling before the crash.
"(Toliver) said he could not believe the other party did not attempt to get out of his way," Stiltner said.
Toliver offered different versions of where he was traveling from and whether he had delivered a trailer before the crash, Stiltner said. The trooper said he later found the trailer Toliver apparently was towing, abandoned at a truck stop on U.S. 23 in Duffield.
Toliver’s supervisor confirmed it was the trailer, Stiltner said, and security video footage at the truck stop showed Toliver’s rig pulling in and unhooking the trailer before leaving shortly before the crash.
Toliver refused a blood test, Stiltner testified, but agreed to take one after the statutory time limit to collect a valid test. Norton Community Hospital workers had collected blood samples, however, and Stiltner said he took those to the state forensics lab in Roanoke for testing.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said the state lab test results indicated Toliver had 17 times the minimum level for impaired driving.
Walt Rivers, Toliver’s attorney, moved to strike the charges based on questions about the lab test certificate of analysis and questions on what time the hospital blood samples were taken from Toliver.
Judge Jackson denied Rivers’ motion, saying that the prosecution had met the burden of proof to proceed with the charges.
Slemp moved to dismiss three misdemeanor charges against Toliver - driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated; driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and refusal of a blood test – with the option of seeking a direct indictment on them before the grand jury.
Toliver remains in the Duffield Regional Jail.