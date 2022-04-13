WISE — A section of southbound U.S. Route 23 between Wise and Pound has been closed for the second time in two years.
Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District Spokesperson Michelle Earl confirmed on Tuesday that the two-lane section between Glamorgan and U.S. 23’s intersection with Old Indian Creek Road will be closed starting on Monday for about 60 days to reinforce repair work done between April and June 2020. The original work was done to repair portions of the right lane that had begun to break away from the route.
VDOT Wise Resident Engineer Kirk Osborne said the repairs had been planned for a few months because the slide persisted despite the 2020 repairs. The work will involve more excavation to stabilize the highway.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said VDOT notified his department around 11 a.m. that the section would be closed. He said the closure did not result from any incident involving a vehicle. Warning signs for the work have been set up along southbound U.S. 23.
Southbound traffic approaching the repair zone will be detoured onto Old Indian Creek Road, where drivers can get back onto U.S. 23 at the Glamorgan intersection.
Kilgore said drivers should take care on the detour because of several curves and narrow lanes on Old Indian Creek Road. He recommended that tractor-trailer drivers going southbound in that area find another route because of the detour conditions.