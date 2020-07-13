Two Democrats have dropped out of the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, leaving two candidates in the race.
One is a write-in candidate.
Chris Rowe of Elizabethton and Larry Smith of Greeneville are still on the ballot but have suspended their campaigns.
The lone candidate on the Democratic primary ballot is Blair Walsingham, a 32-year-old small business owner from Eidson. The write-in candidate is Anthony Rock, who is unemployed and living in Elizabethton.
Walsingham’s main message is “to bring health, freedom and financial security to everybody out here in East Tennessee.”
She admits COVID-19 will impact the primary election as well as the November general election.
“Obviously, we can’t do many traditional methods of campaigning like canvassing,” Walsingham noted. “I’m not completely sure they are going to go into another shutdown. We’re just going to have to see what happens to keep everyone the safest.”
Walsingham said she has heard “some of the saddest stories” in her travels around the district.
“I hear about the lack of financial resources, the lack of education and the lack of opportunity to get a better education or a good paying job with a future,” she said. “I’ve met far too many people who don’t have electricity or have running water or internet and they are struggling to have basic needs.”
Rock, 34, who is running a write-in campaign. was helping with Smith’s campaign, but said they had a disagreement about the direction his campaign should take.
“I’m using this campaign as a springboard into running next time and having my name on the ballot (in the next election),” Rock said.
“Why do we spend more than 50% of our discretionary budget on the military?” he asked “Why do we spend more on our military budget than the next 10 countries combined? Why do we operate over 1,000 military bases worldwide? No country or coalition of countries poses a threat to us. Why do we need to continue to spend our money this way? How does this help working Americans?
“In fact, it only makes us less safe. When you spend over a century overthrowing democratically elected leaders and supporting brutal and oppressive regimes in order to secure your own interests in obtaining cheap access to other countries’ natural resources, land, labor, etc. you are bound to create enemies along the way.”
A Democrat hasn’t held the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th Century.