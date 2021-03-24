ABINGDON — Two Southwest Virginia men have pleaded guilty to illegal firearms sales at a Wise County flea market in 2019.
James Michael Boggs, 66, Pound, and Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, Clintwood, each pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling forearms without a license, according to acting Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.
Bubar said the two men had been the subject of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Devices investigation starting in October 2019 of unlicensed gun sales at the Indian Mountain Trade Center near Wise on U.S. Route 23.
Bubar said that ATF investigators observed Boggs and Dotson selling firearms to people at the Trade Center, with Boggs selling nine handguns, a shotgun and an Armalite-style rifle without a federal firearms license to an undercover agent over three occasions.
Dotson sold three handguns and two rifles without a license over three occasions to agents, Bubar said.
Under plea agreements, Dotson will give up 59 seized firearms and more than $13,000 in cash. Boggs will pay a $5,000 fine, Bubar said, and both men could face five years each in federal prison at their sentencing.