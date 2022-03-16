KINGSPORT — The CyberTribe robotics team at Dobyns-Bennett High School placed first in the First Robotics Regional Tournament and will compete in the world competition in Houston next month.
Students at Sullivan East Middle School also placed in a state robotics competition and will be headed to the VEX Robotic World Championship that will take place in Dallas in May.
Dobyns-Bennett
The school competed against 38 teams at the Electric City Regional Tournament in Anderson, South Carolina. D-B placed first in 10 qualifying matches to proceed to the finals.
In the finals, D-B competed as part of a three-robot alliance and won the tournament. The alliance included the Secret City Wildbots from Oak Ridge and the Pandamaniacs from Columbia, South Carolina.
The CyberTribe also won the Autonomous Award sponsored by Ford. According to the competition, this award is given to “the team that has demonstrated consistent, reliable, high-performance robot operation during autonomously managed actions.” This is D-B’s third time winning the Autonomous Award.
Prior to the competition, the students had seven weeks to create a robot that could shoot targets, carry cargo and climb several feet.
The robot created by the CyberTribe, Dr. Doof, has 15 motors, which control its ability to move fast, climb and shoot. Dr. Doof also has three cameras that help with driving and shooting.
One of the cameras has the ability to adjust the shooter to allow for accurate shots from any location.
“We are proud of the students and what they accomplished in a short period of time,” said Dave Hrivnak, who works with the team.
Dobyns-Bennett will go on to compete at the First Robotics World Championship against 450 teams from all over the globe. The competition will take place from April 20 to 23 in Houston.
Sullivan East Middle
Three of the six competitive robotics teams at Sullivan East Middle won awards at the VEX Robotics Tennessee State Tournament, qualifying them for the world championships in May.
“This is an amazing accomplishment and an opportunity of a lifetime for our students,” said Debbie Madgett, the Career Technical Education Coordinator for Sullivan County Schools.
Students stayed after school three to four days per week preparing for the competition, in which four teams won awards.
Team 18000C, a sixth-grade team, placed as a tournament finalist and won the Sportsmanship Award. Team 18000B, an eighth-grade team, won the Excellence Award, which is the highest-level award given at the state competition. Team 18000E, a seventh-grade team, won the Innovate Award and team 18000A, a sixth-grade team, won the Build Award.
While team 18000A did win an award, they did not qualify to compete at the world championships.
“These competitions are important and vital to the success of a student’s education; however, it goes beyond what education provides with helping the student grow and develop as a person,” Madgett said. “They build confidence, develop leadership skills, expand on creativity and learn other skills outside of the classroom that will prepare them for the rest of their lives.”
The robotics team coach, Margaret Trent, was chosen as Middle School Teacher of the Year for Sullivan County Schools and VEX Robotics Tennessee.
In preparation for the upcoming world championships, the robotics team needs to raise a total of $6,954. This money will be used to buy three Pelican cases, fund three robots and assist with the travel expenses for nine students.
“Our students have worked hard during their season by hosting tournaments but are still in need of funds,” Madgett said.