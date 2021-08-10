BLOUNTVILLE — Five people reported being assaulted and robbed by four masked individuals while camping near Childress Ferry Road where it adjoins Warriors Path State Park.
Two Kingsport men were arrested walking in a nearby neighborhood, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, which included the details above and those which follow:
• SCSO deputies responded early Tuesday to the Childress Ferry Road location.
• They were met there by five victims who stated they had been camping when they were threatened by four masked individuals with firearms.
• One victim was struck with a baseball bat and the flat side of a machete. The same victim was also kicked and punched in various areas of the body. The victim who was assaulted believed that he recognized one of the suspects.
• The victim who was assaulted had his wallet stolen during the incident, and the tent of one victim was damaged.
• Deputies who were responding to the area to look for the suspects located two males walking in a neighborhood close to the location of the incident. Near the two suspects, officers found a machete on the ground, and one of the suspects was in possession of a firearm.
• The two suspects are identified as Adarious W. Gadson, 18, and Vincent Van Huet, 21. Gadson and Van Huet were charged with five counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and vandalism.