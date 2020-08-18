KINGSPORT — Detectives are investigating burglaries that took place at two Model City auto dealerships last week and are asking the public for help with identifying the suspects.
According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incidents took place at Chantz Scott Kia (929 E. Stone Drive) and Rick Hill Imports (865 E. Stone Drive) during the overnight hours of Aug. 14.
While nothing appears to have been stolen at either location, both dealerships sustained significant damage at the points of entry, and both were heavily ransacked, the KPD said.
Video surveillance footage at one of the dealerships showed what appears to be two male suspects.
One was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark pants. The second suspect appears to be a white male with blond hair, wearing a camouflage jacket with the hood up, along with a brown face mask, brown gloves, blue/gray cargo pants, and dark boots.
If you recognize either suspect or know their current whereabouts, the KPD asks that you contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.