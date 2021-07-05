CHURCH HILL — Church Hill police were still interviewing witnesses on Monday regarding a Sunday night shooting that left two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Church Hill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 211 Armstrong Drive.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said the initial investigation indicated that William Arthur Meade Jr., 40, had been shot in the lower leg.
Mosley said Brandon Beard, 38, had gone to the residence and became involved in an altercation with Meade. Witnesses said Beard pulled a gun, and several people at the residence tried to take it away form him, Mosley added.
“The gun discharged and struck both Beard and Meade,” Mosley added. “Brandon Beard fled the scene before officers arrived.”
Meade was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Hawkins County EMS for treatment of an injury that was not life-threatening.
At about 9 p.m., the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Ferry Road in Surgoinsville where Beard had driven himself after the altercation with Meade.
Beard was flown via air rescue to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the groin area. Mosley said Beard’s condition was unknown as of Monday evening.
Charges are pending completion of the investigation.