KINGSPORT — Two people were killed and two injured when a vehicle left Interstate 81 and plunged onto State Route 126 Saturday morning.
According to a Kingsport Police Department news release, patrol officers responded to the scene at the interchange of I-81 and SR 126 in reference to a single-vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. Due to the serious nature of the incident, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to investigate.
Their findings thus far are as follows:
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan was northbound on I-81 approaching Exit 66 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted into the center grass median. The vehicle crashed through a guard rail, became airborne, dropped between the northbound and southbound overpasses, and came to rest on SR 126 below.
The vehicle was being driven by Eveline Janete Nunez Zavala, with Ever Samuel Zavala, both of Culpeper, Va., in the front seat. Both were wearing their seatbelts and remained in the vehicle after the crash but had to be extricated by first responders. Ms. Zavala sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Sullivan County EMS. Ever Samuel Zavala sustained suspected major injuries and was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue.
Lester E. Martinez Zavala, Ozone Park, N.Y., and Kevin Alexander Ramirez Moncada, no address given, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Interstate traffic was not affected by the incident; however, SR 126 remained closed for almost four hours to allow police to conduct a safe and thorough investigation of the crash, the KPD said.
The release noted that the crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit, and no additional information is available for release.