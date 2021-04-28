The LENOWISCO Health District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday, while more than 200 district residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the latest numbers bring the LENOWISCO district's totals to 7,588 cases and 201 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw five cases and the one death for 3,104 and 96 deaths.
Norton had four cases for 272 and seven deaths.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,799 and 52 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,413 cases and 46 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 216 to 46,734 during the pandemic — 54.06% of the district population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 20,863 — 24.1% of the region's population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,711,978 doses have been given and 2,506,040 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 29.4% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,120 new cases and 11 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 657,154 and 10,735 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 4% to 3.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.2% to 5.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn held steady at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
