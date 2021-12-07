Public facilities that visitors were accustomed to before the beginning of repairs to Boone Dam — including the beach, bathhouses and the visitors center — will reopen in time for Memorial Day, TVA officials said Tuesday.
"Everything you were able to do before, you'll be able to do again," said Chris Saucier, the technical director of the Boone Dam repair project. "The impacts to the community from having the lake drawn down, it's something certainly we understand is an impact, but now they get to have the lake back the way it was."
In 2014, the Tennessee Valley Authority discovered a sinkhole at the base of Boone Dam's earthen embankment and muddy discharge in the river channel below the dam, both of which were signs of internal erosion. The agency said it's still on track to complete the project in July 2022, which is within the 5-7 year timeline TVA initially outlined when it began repairs in 2015.
"It's been a challenge," Saucier said. "I know it's certainly been a challenge for folks in the community, but we're happy to say we're on track for delivering this and returning to normal next year in July."
Workers filled voids in the earthen dam by pouring grout into the bedrock and then constructed berms on either side of the structure.
The centerpiece of the repair is an underground cutoff wall, composed of hundreds of overlapping concrete cylinders, that is designed to stop seepage in the earthen embankment. TVA completed the cutoff wall last January and has measured the effectiveness of the repairs by fluctuating water levels.
Instruments installed around the site have been measuring the integrity of the repairs, and Saucier said collected data indicates the wall is performing exactly as expected.
Boone Lake's levels are now within a foot of their normal winter elevation, and Saucier anticipates water levels will continue on the pattern they were on prior to 2014.
There is, however, still work to be done. To complete the repairs, Saucier said, crews had to remove 10 feet from the top of the dam to create a suitable pad for heavy equipment. Now, workers are building a wall that will restore that height to the embankment.
With the cutoff wall complete, crews will remove a filter installed to temporarily halt internal erosion at the dam. Saucier said the agency expects there will be some muddy discharge once workers remove that filter.
"We don't want people to be alarmed by that because the threat (from) that muddy discharge that we first observed has been mitigated," he said.
As a rough estimate, Saucier said the total cost of the project is now about $300 million, which is below the more than $400 million budgeted for repairs.