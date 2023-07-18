GREENEVILLE — Community members can purchase useful items and support the enhancement of Tusculum University’s residence halls at Saturday yard sale on campus.

The Alumni Yard Sale to benefit Tusculum’s Dorm Refresh Campaign will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the university’s Welcome Center. That facility is across the street from Tusculum Baptist Church, which is located at 775 Erwin Highway.

