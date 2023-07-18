GREENEVILLE — Community members can purchase useful items and support the enhancement of Tusculum University’s residence halls at Saturday yard sale on campus.
The Alumni Yard Sale to benefit Tusculum’s Dorm Refresh Campaign will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the university’s Welcome Center. That facility is across the street from Tusculum Baptist Church, which is located at 775 Erwin Highway.
Alumni, community members and the Tusculum family have donated items for the yard sale.
Among the items people will be able to buy are: Invicta watches, a new guitar, matching furniture, kitchen sets, an aquarium, a club volleyball set, children’s toys and strollers, new medical equipment, bedding sets with pillows and Christmas décor.
Tusculum has a goal of raising $110,000 to pay for items such as new furniture, flooring and ceiling fans as well as fresh paint and enhanced lighting in the residence halls. The university has achieved about half of the goal through major contributions from the Jeffers family and Dr. Scott M. Niswonger, as well as a variety of other donations.
Refresh work has already begun in some residence halls. Tusculum is seeking to have some projects completed by the start of the fall semester in August.
“We are grateful for the financial support already received for the Dorm Refresh Campaign and look forward to seeing our guests on Saturday,” said Belle Kemp, director of alumni and community engagement and leader of the fundraising efforts. “We thank our alumni for embracing this campaign and spearheading the yard sale. Everyone’s support of the campaign will further strengthen the campus living experience for our students as they enjoy this special period in their lives.”
Available payment options for the yard sale are debit and credit cards as well as cash and checks.
Should rain be anticipated for Saturday, the event will move to Chalmers Conference Center inside the Scott M. Niswonger Commons. That information will be shared on the university’s and Tusculum Alumni Association’s Facebook pages.
In addition to buying items at the yard sale, anyone who is interested in supporting the campaign can donate by visiting www.tusculum.edu/giving. Donors can also mail a check, made payable to Tusculum University, to the Office of Institutional Advancement at P.O. Box 5040, Greeneville, TN, 37745. Please note that the check is for the Dorm Refresh Campaign.