Virginia High teacher Maggie Bundy tells Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin about a family member’s struggles with substance abuse during a listening session Thursday. For more about the drug problem affecting the region, visit timesnews.net and search for ‘Meth Mountain.’
Virginia Department of Health representative and Bristol Virginia School Board Vice Chair Breanna Forbes Hubbard gives Narcan use training to Governor Glenny Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, center, and approximately 600 students at Virginia High School Thursday. The Youngkins attended a listening session at the school on Fentanyl's impact on students and the community .
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin arrive at Thursday's fentanyl listening event at Virginia High School in Bristol.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, answer questions after Wednesday's fentanyl listening session at Virginia High School in Bristol Thursday.
BRISTOL, Va. — What started with a pep rally atmosphere turned serious Thursday as Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Virginia High School for a listening session on the spread of fentanyl abuse.
Youngkin, accompanied by wife Suzanne, Bristol Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan, state Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Little, state Sen. Todd Pillion and Bristol House Delegate Israel O’Quinn, came to hear questions from a panel of students from Bristol and Smyth County on the abuse of the anesthetic and other drugs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greeted by the school’s mascot, students and city officials, the Youngkins entered the gym waving to the approximately 600 students. Behind the dais, two tables manned by school and Virginia Department of Health staff displayed signs saying that Narcan anti-overdose medication was available to students and staff.
Prior to the questions, Suzanne Youngkin acknowledged that she knew little about fentanyl until just over two years ago, after a neighbor’s son and student-athlete had been suffering pain and took what the thought was a Percocet tablet. The pill was laced with a small amount of fentanyl, she added.
“I’d sort of heard about it but I didn’t understand that the teeniest, tiniest little grain of this synthetic drug could take someone’s life,” said the first lady.
“So we experienced very personally the loss of a young person who had the world in the palm of his hand. He did not intentionally ingest something that he thought would kill him, but the autopsy showed that he had no chance of living beyond the poisoning that was in his body.”
Suzanne Youngkin said dealing with the growth of fentanyl abuse requires community cooperation.
“Not to really focus on the negative, but I’m a big believer that God brings green growth out of the ashes,” the first lady added. “When we have experienced heartache in our lives, it is up to us and our families and our communities and our God to make sure that we turn that sadness into something spectacular, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”
Gov. Youngkin said fentanyl fatal overdoses have doubled in Virginia over the past two years, with approximately 2,600 in the past year.
Fentanyl is part of a larger, complicated problem of drug abuse, children’s social isolation during the first two years of the COVID pandemic, behavioral health issues and a reliance on social media for relationships instead of in-person interaction, the governor said. Part of his administration’s efforts to engage the public includes the state’s Right Help, Right Now initiative to provide needed behavioral health resources to people as soon as possible.
The 988 mental health hotline available across the state is part of that initiative, the governor said.
“The front end (of Right Help, Right Now) is what can we do in schools, the workplace and colleges,” the governor said. “Together, we beat this.”
Yoingkin fielded questions from students about the fentanyl supply chain in the U.S., the availability of Narcan anti-overdose medication, and the pandemic’s effect on students’ mental health.
Youngkin said fentanyl entering the U.S. from China and Mexico highlights the need for controlling borders. He also criticized the General Assembly’s failure to pass legislation making fentanyl distribution a felony murder charge in overdose deaths and making distribution a terrorism charge.
Sen. Pillion said he looks forward to the state Opiate Abatement Authority’s work in helping tackle the impact of fentanyl and other narcotics’ impact on the public. The Authority now has $600 million in funding, primarily from opioid court settlements, which Pillion said could rise to $1 billion and should be lockboxed for use only for dealing with opioid abuse issues.
Virginia High teacher Maggie Bundy was one of two people, with Marion High School student Ezrah Pennington, to share their experiences with substance abuse in their families.
“My brother is an addict,” Bundy said, adding that his addiction began 21 years ago with prescription drugs and evolved into alcohol and methamphetamine abuse and violence against family members.
Bundy said fentanyl abuse had not been part of her brother’s addiction despite other issues over the past two decades.
“My brother and our family have been very fortunate not to have him having fentanyl during our journey,” Bundy said. “Mostly that’s just been luck. … I know too many families whose luck has been worse than ours.”
Bundy said she has learned more about fentanyl’s impact in Southwest Virginia as a teacher and an addict’s sister.
“If our story can help just one person, no matter how hard it is to tell every time, I’ll never stop sharing it,” said Bundy.
The Youngkins wound up Thursday’s session by joining city School Board Vice Chair and Virginia Department of Health community health representative Briana Forbes Hubbard’s Narcan training session for students.
Hubbard told students and faculty that one traditional part of school, someone falling asleep in class, could have a new meaning: a potential overdose.