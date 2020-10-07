Two weeks into the first demolition of Project Intersection, more daylight appeared Wednesday behind the former surface mine highwall at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Alternate Route 58 in Norton. Blasting at the first site in the industrial/commercial development project will continue through November on Mondays through Fridays, and Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said motorists along the two highways can expect blasting-related delays of 5-10 minutes around 1:30 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect traffic stops at U.S. 23 at the John I. Burton/State Road 619 exit, the U.S. 23 Esserville traffic signal intersection near Walmart, the Alternate Route 58/Trent Street intersection at Hardee’s and Valero and the Park Avenue/U.S. Business 23 traffic signal.
“Blasting Ahead” signs, signal lights, work vehicles and other signage will be visible at all four traffic control points. Blasting also may occur at other times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. if needed.