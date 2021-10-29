BIG STONE GAP — A. Linwood Holton’s birthplace still stands along Wood Avenue in Big Stone Gap. His influence on Virginia’s education system still stands too.
Holton died Thursday at 98 after a political career that saw him as a Republican at odds with Southern Democrats over school integration and later at odds with the national Republican Party over its own shifts in the 1980s.
In 1970, then-Gov. Holton — facing the fallout of the state’s segregationist Massive Resistance campaign a decade earlier — sent his children to the mostly Black Richmond city school system. One of Mountain Empire Community College’s earliest buildings, which he included in the Virginia Community College System’s expansion in the 1970s, bears his name. Thousands of Virginia students have attended annual Governor’s Schools under a program started by Holton.
MECC President Kristen Westover called Holton “a champion of education” and a “true gentleman who always remembered his Big Stone Gap roots.”
“As governor he stood firmly for integration, providing equal educational opportunities for all,” Westover said Friday. “While he did not originate the creation of a community college system in Virginia, he was instrumental in its implementation in Southwest Virginia.”
MECC in July was able to record Holton as part of a video for the college’s 50th anniversary.
“It’s been a great mission to have that college available now,” Holton said. “That system has made a great contribution to Virginia, and I’m particularly proud of the one in Big Stone Gap.”
Brian McKnight, founding director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at UVA Wise, said Holton in many ways marked both a high point and a decline for a moderate Republican Party in Virginia. Holton was the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction and its first in the 20th century.
“Holton was likable, business-minded, and socially progressive at a time when most Republicans supported things like public education, separation of church and state, abortion, environmental legislation, and a variety of other initiatives that no longer fit in the Republican Party,” said McKnight. “As governor, one of his first acts was to place his own children into an integrated school in Richmond, and they benefited from the experience.”
Holton’s eldest daughter, Anne, married Tim Kaine, a former Virginia governor and a current U.S. senator, McKnight said, while Holton’s other children entered professional life.
“They still credit that experience as important to their intellectual development with Anne getting her juris doctor from Harvard and serving as a judge and later as Virginia’s secretary of education,” McKnight said. “Woody earned his Ph.D. from Duke University and is a history professor at the University of South Carolina.”
McKnight said Holton earned national respect for how he handled integration in the early 1970s. In a piece for the Washington and Lee University Law Review in 1992, Holton recalled his vantage point as a lawyer in the 1950s and ’60s as the southern Democratic Party led by former Gov. Harry F. Byrd Sr. marshaled opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education to desegregate schools.
“We complied with the letter and the spirit of those decrees,” Holton said of his administration. “Our children attended the public schools, substantially all Black, to which they would have been assigned under those decrees if we had lived on private property. We set an example which I believe helped Virginians carry out their responsibilities to the system of laws embodied in our federal and state constitutions.”
Shifts in Republican philosophies with the rise of Ronald Reagan found a moderate Holton being left behind by the rest of the GOP, McKnight said.
“He was challenged by elements of his own party that cared less about tradition and gentility than how to mobilize angry populists to gain power,” McKnight said. “His influence as the commonwealth’s party leader waned as he continually pushed forward moderates who were beaten by their more socially conservative opponents.”
After Holton left office in 1974, former Democratic Gov. Mills Godwin — who defeated Holton in his first gubernatorial bid in 1965 after being an opponent of school integration — returned for a second term as a Republican, McKnight added, “but not a Holton Republican.”
Holton lost the 1978 GOP U.S. Senate nomination to John Warner, McKnight said, but became one of Warner’s strongest supporters. By the 21st century, Holton made the kind of shift that Godwin made in the 1970s.
“With the Republican Party continuing to lurch toward extremely conservative positions,” said McKnight, “Holton slowly began to identify as a Democrat and began supporting Democratic candidates with Barack Obama’s election in 2008.”
Holton, in his 1992 Washington and Lee piece, credited his children with understanding their public role as students in integrated schools.
“They accepted their unique challenge to help achieve an integrated society and a climate of true racial harmony,” wrote Holton. “They today recognize that racism and bitterness continue, but all now continue the effort in their respective fields of medicine, law, academia and government. The goal, stated in my inaugural address — to make Virginia a ‘model of race relations’ based on an ‘aristocracy of ability’ — was our goal then and is our goal today.”
“We at Mountain Empire Community College are grateful for the impactful work he did,” said Westover, “the man of integrity that he was and the opportunities that are still available today because of his vision and actions.”