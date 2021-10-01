ABINGDON — An Illinois truck driver will spend 15 years in federal prison for taking a Lee County girl to South Dakota and having sex with her.
David Skaggs, 35, Cahokia, was sentenced on Thursday in Abingdon Federal Court on a charge of transporting a minor with intent to commit criminal sexual activity, acting Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said Friday.
According to court records, Skaggs had befriended the girl’s older brother on Facebook in 2015 and got acquainted with the boy’s family. In August 2015, Bubar said, Skaggs took the boy and girl to South Dakota, where he bought them alcohol and they drank in his truck.
Skaggs then had sex with the girl while her brother slept, Bubar said, and the girl later had Skaggs’ child.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department, county Department of Social Services and the FBI investigated the case.