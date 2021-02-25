NORTON — An Ohio tractor-trailer driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a head-on collision on U.S. Route 23 in Norton Wednesday.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said that 30-year-old Travis O. Toliver, Jackson, was charged Wednesday night with aggravated involuntary manslaughter; driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated; driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated; maiming another resulting from driving while intoxicated; and refusal of a blood test.
According to police reports, Toliver was driving a truck with no trailer heading northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 around 1 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Amanda G. Pearson, 20, Big Stone Gap.
Pearson’s passenger, 22-year-old Perry S. Owens, Big Stone Gap, died at the scene. Pearson was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, and Toliver was taken first to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of internal injuries before being sent to Johnson City Medical Center.
According to Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Ryan Stiltner’s criminal complaint, Tolliver allegedly told police “several” versions of the events leading to the crash, including that he was carrying a trailer load and then not.
At one point, according to Stiltner, Toliver said that he was driving in the wrong lanes of U.S. 23 because he was trying to avoid hitting deer on the highway and had crossed into the southbound lanes by crossover two or three times before the crash.
Stiltner, in the complaint, said that Toliver would have had to be in the wrong lanes for at least two miles before the crash.
An extradition request against Toliver from Tennessee is pending.