COEBURN — A Coeburn man has been charged after his dump truck’s bed snagged utility lines for seven miles and led to a cable and internet outage lasting several hours in Wise County and Norton on Wednesday.
Marcus Adkins, 58, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
According to Geller, Wise County dispatchers took a call about a coal truck moving through the Banner Road section near Coeburn with its bed raised and snagging utility lines. Police found the truck near the Carfax Road intersection with Route 58A — about seven miles away from the first snag — after it had taken down another utility line.
Adkins had stopped near Carfax Road to lower the truck’s bed, Geller said, and live power lines were lying across Route 58A and touching the truck. Adkins was not injured.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the site to help clear the scene.
County officials reported multiple calls from Comcast customers without cable or internet service throughout Wednesday.
The Times News reached out on Thursday to Comcast Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Khoury for comment about the number of affected customers, the outage area, and how long it took to restore service in the county and Norton, but had received no response by early evening.
Callers to Comcast’s service number around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday first received messages that service would be restored by around 9:45 a.m., with that time changing to 11:40 a.m. and then to “as soon as possible” later in the day.
Some residents in Norton said their service came back around 7 p.m. Wednesday, while others reported outages lasting until early Thursday.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Wednesday that county offices were not affected by the outage since they are served by Scott County Telephone Cooperative.
SCTC CEO Bill Franklin said Thursday that the downed lines did not affect the cooperative’s customers.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.