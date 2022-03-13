KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities area received an average of 2 to 3 inches of snow on Saturday and saw a substantial drop in temperature from recent days.
According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, snowfall began early Saturday and continued into the afternoon, and gusts of up to 20 mph made the wind chill as low as zero in some areas.
However, the NWS said that wintry conditions would be short-lived. Temperatures Sunday morning were expected to be in the low teens and to rise into the low 40s later in the day to help melt the snow.
Several agencies were impacted by the snowfall, including TDOT and Appalachian Power.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
The THP reported as of 10:30 am on Sat. that all county and interstate roads were open, but some areas may still be snow-covered.
THP also reminds motorists that they should travel with caution during winter road conditions. To ensure safety, the organization recommends that individuals follow winter safety tips:
• Maintain your vehicle with a minimum of a half-tank of gas.
• Make sure your battery is maintained.
• Check your windshield washer fluid and wipers.
• Remember, if your wipers are on, your headlights are required to be on.
• Keep blankets, flashlights and batteries in your vehicle.
• First aid kits are important to have on hand in your vehicle.
• Keep a cell phone charger in your vehicle.
• Keep a set of jumper cables or a portable booster in your vehicle.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said Saturday afternoon that roads were in good shape, but the agency was concerned about the low temperatures.
“Our concern is the possibility of refreezing overnight with temperatures staying below freezing,” Nagi said.
Nagi said that TDOT crews will be out plowing and salting roads where needed.
Nagi also recommended that motorists travel safely and remember to be careful on bridges, overpasses and entering/exiting ramps.
Appalachian Power
Teresa Hall, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said Saturday morning that 6,000 customers were without power because of the wind. However, a large number of those outages were in Henry County, Virginia, in the south central portion of the state.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the power company’s online outage map reported a total of 7,660 customers without power. The map indicated that 43 customers in the Tri-Cities were affected.
Holston Electric Cooperative
Holston Electric Cooperative stated that the utility had no reported outages Saturday morning.
Virginia Department of Transportation
In a press release, the VDOT said that the state was impacted by both high winds and large amounts of snowfall, creating hazardous road conditions.
VDOT crews were using plows in areas where at least 2 inches of snow had accumulated and spreading sand and salt on icy spots.
VDOT said motorists should check road conditions before traveling. It also said that motorists should remember if “visibility is poor, driving is hazardous [and that] there is no safe way to drive in icy conditions.”
If travel is necessary, VDOT said motorists should consider the following tips.
• Review and be familiar with alternative routes to the destination.
• Clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.
• Slow down and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
• Avoid passing snowplows and other heavy equipment or following too closely to allow VDOT crews room to work.
• Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle, including food, water, first aid materials, tools, and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
Residents are also asked to visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp for more information about winter weather travel. People can also call (800) 367-7623 to report road hazards, ask questions, or get more information.
Tri-Cities Airport
Kristi Haulsee, director of Marketing & Air Service Development, said Saturday flights were not impacted by the weather.