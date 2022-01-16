KINGSPORT — Tennessee and Virginia transportation agencies are gearing up for the third snowstorm of 2022 and forecasters predict anywhere from 2 to 12 inches across Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia by Monday morning.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown called for a winter storm warning across the region starting at 4 a.m. Sunday, with projected snowfall in the Tri-Cities ranging from 3-4 inches in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.
Snowfall in most of Scott and Lee counties was also forecast to reach 3-4 inches.
However, snow levels in far western Lee County, the northern edge of Scott County and most of Wise County and Norton could reach 6 inches by Monday morning with higher elevations facing as much as 12 inches.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, in one of his last acts before leaving office Saturday, declared a state of emergency due to the impending storm.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said Friday. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect (Glenn) Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly.”
The text of the declaration was removed from state websites Saturday after Youngkin’s inauguration. The declaration also was not on Youngkin’s press release webpage.
Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa A. Hall said the utility is bringing in 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan to deal with potential outages.
Power customers can find preparedness and safety tips at www.appalachianpower.com/safety.
Hall said customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts at www.appalachianpower.com/alerts. Snapshot views of current outages can also be viewed at https://d2oclp3li76tyy.cloudfront.net/external/default.html
VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Saturday that district crews and contractors had begun pre-treating primary highways — including Interstates 81 and 77, U.S. Route 23 and U.S. Route 58 — with brine in preparation for Sunday’s storm.
Traffic information is also available regionally on Twitter at @VDOTBristol or statewide at @511statewideVA. For general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
Earl advised drivers to stay off roads all day to allow crews to clear roads during the storm. If driving, she advised:
• Be weather aware. Follow local forecasts and visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions.
• If traveling during adverse weather, review forecasts along your entire route and allow extra travel time.
• Ensure there is adequate fuel in your vehicle, carry a blanket and winter clothes, and pack snacks and water.
• Allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.
VDOT officials also advised students returning to colleges and universities for the start of the spring semester to either arrive early at campuses or delay their trips until after the storm passes and roads are clear.
Virginia and Tennessee drivers have access to phone, online and app resources to monitor road conditions.
“Motorists can check the 511virginia.org website for road conditions and view live traffic cameras in some areas,” said Earl. A 511 free mobile app can be downloaded for smartphone use at: https://www.virginiadot.org/511MobileApp/.
Drivers in Virginia can report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative via VDOT’s Customer Service Center at (800) FOR-ROAD at (800) 367-7623 or by visiting online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Motorists on Tennessee roads can access travel conditions online at www.tn511.com or by dialing 511 or (877) 244-0065 outside Tennessee.
TNSmartWay on TDOT’s website — www.tn.gov/tdot/drivers-traffic.html — gives real-time traffic information on highway incidents, construction activities, and weather-related road conditions, including streaming traffic cameras, messages displayed on overhead Dynamic Message Signs, and speed data.
Earl said drivers in Virginia also can get travel information through the Waze live traffic and road map app. Earl said VDOT has partnered with Waze on a feature allowing drivers to report in real time when a road has not been plowed, giving other app users warnings about those areas.
Online:
National Weather Service, Morristown: https://www.weather.gov/mrx/
Tennessee Department of Transportation: https://www.tn.gov/tdot.html
Virginia Department of Transportation: https://www.virginiadot.org/