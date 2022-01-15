KINGSPORT — Highway crews and utility companies in the Tri-Cities area are preparing for snowfall that is projected to hit late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. The storm could drop 3 or 4 inches on the Model City and greater accumulations at higher elevations.
Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, said residents should expect a light rain Saturday with a small chance of snow flurries. Going into Sunday, precipitation mixed with snow will probably come into the area before sunrise. Snow is expected to fall occasionally throughout the day.
“Snowfall varies a lot based on elevation, but lower areas could receive between 3-4 inches and higher areas could get closer to 6 inches or more,” Wasilewski said.
Kingsport Public Works
Tim Elsea, the city's Public Works manager, said Friday that workers “are currently putting down brine on major thoroughfares and on selected streets with hills and known problem areas.”
Elsea said the department is “getting equipment ready to put down salt and use snowplows if the storm requires it.
“We are taking all the necessary measures to make sure we’re ready to go if we have to,” he said.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said Friday that the agency plans to pretreat roadways in areas where rain is not expected before snow.”
He added, “When winter weather arrives, TDOT crews will be on their routes ready to salt and plow as needed.”
Virginia Department of Transportation
In a press release, VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl stated, “VDOT crews are preparing for a robust response to impending weather that is anticipated to arrive Sunday.”
VDOT's Bristol District also plans to pretreat Interstate 81, Interstate 77 and high-volume primary highways in preparation for the snow.
The agency also advises residents to be weather-aware and to check the forecast before “significant travel.” Planning ahead may mean that travelers need to decide to leave earlier or later to bypass the winter weather to save time and ensure safety.
VDOT Bristol advises people to “allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads; clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before driving;” and make sure that your headlights are turned on and your speed aligns with the road conditions.
VDOT said interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.
Residents are asked to visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp for more information about winter weather travel. People can also call (800) 367-7623 to report road hazards, ask questions, or get more information.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
The THP recommends individuals follow these safety tips:
• Maintain your vehicle with a minimum of a half-tank of gas.
• Make sure your battery is maintained.
• Keep a set of jumper cables or a portable booster in your vehicle.
• Check your windshield washer fluid and add deicer (not water).
• Check windshield wipers and replace them if they are skipping, streaking or cracked.
• Remember if your wipers are on, your headlights are required to be on as well.
• Check the air pressure in your tires, including the spare, and check tread depth.
• Have a bag of have cat litter/sand for traction.
• Keep blankets, flashlights and extra batteries in your vehicle.
• It is also wise to have a coat, gloves, scarf, hat/toboggan, a pair of socks and if possible, a pair of waterproof shoes.
• First Aid kits are important to have on hand in your vehicle.
• Keep a cell phone charger in your vehicle.
• Have nonperishable snacks, drinking water and any medication that might be needed.
The THP also advises motorists to add extra time to arrive at your destination and to drive safely.
According to the THP, “If your vehicle breaks down, activate your hazard lights and remain in your vehicle. Dial *847 (*THP) if you need highway assistance, or 911 in the event of an emergency.”
Virginia State Police
The VSP advises residents to consider not traveling during the winter storm and asks that those who do travel consider the following safety tips:
• Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
• Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle before traveling.
• Drive for conditions. Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions and put down the phone.
• Use your headlights — in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
• Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
• Bring with you snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
• Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is in good working condition.
Governor of Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the winter storm predicted to hit the commonwealth over the weekend.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Gov.-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
According to a press release, “The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.”
Northam encouraged residents not to travel in hazardous weather conditions.
Appalachian Power
“We are tracking the storm’s path closely, paying particular attention to the type of precipitation we could receive,” said Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall. “Light, fluffy snow is what we’re hoping for with this storm because it’s less likely to stick to or weigh down the power lines. Heavy, wet snow and/or ice can lead to significant utility problems because it weighs down trees.”
According to Hall, the power company’s employees are ready to respond if an outage occurs.
“All of Appalachian Power’s employees, contractors and other business partners are on alert, packed and ready to go,” Hall said. “In the meantime, we have requested additional resources and manpower from other AEP operating companies. These folks will be staged in four areas to include Abingdon and Roanoke, Virginia, and Charleston and Wheeling, W.Va.”
Tri-Cities Airport
The Tri-Cities Airport Authority wants passengers to know that the wintry weather is already affecting schedules.
According to TCAA, “Flight delays and cancellations are projected to begin this evening (Friday) and impact travel through early next week.”
Two American Airlines flights at Tri-Cities have been canceled.
“We would like to remind passengers to either check the daily flight schedule on triflight.com or to check the status of their flight directly with the airline before traveling to the airport,” said Kristi Haulsee, TCAA director of marketing and air service development. “Even if there is not a significant weather event in our area, the winter storm is impacting the aviation system as a whole, causing delays and cancellations.”
The airport recommends that passengers check directly with airlines electronically “as the customer service numbers will be extremely busy.”
Links to check a flight schedule with TRI airlines:
Allegiant - https://bit.ly/3Fo4FUh
American - https://www.aa.com/travelInformation/flights/schedule
Delta - https://www.delta.com/flight-status/search
Contact numbers for the airlines can be found here: