JOHNSON CITY — The Tri-Cities Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored a slew of Kingsport organizations and communication professionals on May 3.
The event honored 11 projects with awards of Excellence (first place), Quality (second place) or Merit (third place) in various categories, a press release on the awards said.
Kingsport City Schools received the Best in Show award for its “Resilient” video that was produced by the school system’s communications department along with two student interns. Kingsport City Schools also won a Quality award for its Kingsport City Schools Annual Report, the release said. Two other awards of Excellence were given to Eastman in the public affairs category and special category for COVID-19 communications.
Eastman also received two awards of Quality for their “Don’t Trash It” campaign and for “The Old Hand” dedication ceremony. The Tennessee Valley Authority Boone Dam Project newsletter received a Quality award as did The Corporate Image for an article on Strongwell Corporation in Bristol, Virginia.
“It was another great year that showcased the strong talent of our public relations and communications professionals in the Tri-Cities region,” said Jessica Fischer, president of the PRSA Tri-Cities Chapter, in the release. “Creativity and strategic planning were demonstrated in each of the award submissions and were also recognized by the judges. This year’s winners are a true testament to the quality work and high standards delivered by our Profession.”
Individuals were also honored for their communication work.
A pinning ceremony was held for Eastman’s Brad Belote who has earned his Accreditation in Public Relations from the National Public Relations Society of America. And Tracy Addington, a corporate communications manager at Eastman, received the Rod Irvin Excellence Award for her career achievements in corporate communications and public relations.
The award is named in memory of Rod Irvin, an accredited member of PRSA who held numerous leadership roles and was a charter member of both the Volunteer Chapter of PRSA in Knoxville and the Northeast Tennessee chapter.
“It is an absolute honor to be recognized by my peers in this way,” Addington said. “This award is truly meaningful in that it bears the name and spirit of Rod Irvin, a friend and colleague who I admired and who had a deep respect for the public relations and communications profession. I am grateful to Eastman for my long and meaningful career, and to the extraordinary people with whom I have had the pleasure to work for the past 30 years.”