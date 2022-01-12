BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities Airport wants to know where you’re headed for your next business trip.
The Tri-Cities Airport Authority released its corporate travel survey to the public this week. According to a press release from the TCAA, the survey includes 16 questions on where you traveled by air for work in 2019, future corporate travel expectations, airline use and airport use.
“Your feedback is vitally important as we work to garner additional air service for TRI’s communities,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director. “The more businesses we have participate in the survey, even if they only travel once a year, the better our chances for recruitment of additional air service. The community’s engagement is critical to the success of your hometown airport.”
The survey project is part of the TCAA’s work with Mead and Hunt, an architectural and engineering firm the airport began working with in August. Last year the airport also released a vacation destination survey to help give the consultants and airport officials an idea where locals aim to jet off to.