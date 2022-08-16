WISE — A military training exercise in Southwest Virginia translates into free health care to the region for the next eight days.
Area free clinic The Health Wagon is conducting its second partnership with the Department of Defense to host an Innovative Readiness Training Exercise at the Wise County Fairgrounds through Aug. 24.
In this case, the exercise is about 100 Army, Navy, Air Force and National Guard medical personnel setting up a free clinic with support from Health Wagon volunteers and medical staff.
IRT spokesperson and Air Force Capt. Christina Wiskowski said Monday the exercises are conducted across the U.S. and provide a double benefit — training in deploying medical facilities in the field and providing needed medical care to civilians.
“We have personnel here from California, Florida, Rhode Island and everywhere in between,” said Wiskowski. “The majority of personnel are Reserve with some National Guard and active-duty.”
While one might think of a readiness exercise involving training in battlefield medical care, Wiskowski said most IRTs focus on giving the kind of care found in most civilian clinics.
“This is great training for us and, as far as the types of services we’re providing, this is well within our scope of practice,” said Wiskowski.
Mission officer-in-charge Navy Lt. Cmdr. Steve Gnilka said the Wise IRT is the result of planning that began in July 2021.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Gnilka. “This is a unique mission where the military gets to come out and help our country. We get to train with real equipment in a real-life situation, and we love The Health Wagon. The community partnership that we have benefits everyone.”
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said the IRT means an opportunity for uninsured and underinsured Southwest Virginia residents to access free medical care.
“With inflation and the cost of gas and groceries, this gives people a chance to receive thousands of dollars in care for free,” Tyson said.
Health Wagon Nursing Director Paula Hill-Collins said the IRT also means turning a corner to help people in need of their services to start going back to the doctor.
“We’re trying to bring back that pre-COVID momentum after people seemed to avoid going to the doctor,” Collins said. “We are stressing preventive care. If patients have a prescription for services, we can fill those prescriptions here.”
In what serves as an agricultural and home economics exhibition hall during the annual VA-KY District Fair, teams of dentists and technicians were doing exams, extractions and X-rays. The fair’s petting zoo had been scrubbed and sterilized for eye exam screenings, glaucoma exams and preparations to make prescription glasses during the IRT.
Stands used for commercial displays during the fair had been converted into screened examination rooms, as Navy and Army general practitioners, nurses, corpsmen and medics gave exams and treatment to patients. Health Wagon mobile units and volunteers also provided ultrasound, specialized services and patient screenings.
Specialist and licensed practical nurse Shaniqua Ballard found herself part of a three-person support team in the optometric clinic on Monday, helping check patients’ existing eyeglass prescriptions.
“The patients have been grateful and nice,” said Ballard, “and they tell us how much they appreciate what we’re doing.”
In the physical exam area, family practitioners Navy Capt. Steve Milback and Army Lt. Col. Chris James worked with corpsmen and medics to handle physical exams.
“We’ve been seeing mainly older patients and treating the kinds of conditions typical as one gets older,” said Milback. “We see high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and even some dermatological issues. As far as patient feedback, they say they’re grateful to see care from our personnel, and we’re able to give back to our country.”
James was examining Coeburn resident Burley Ball, and Ball’s wife Libby said she was glad to see the IRT providing care.
“These people are the reason you don’t kneel,” Libby Ball said.
“A lot of the services you get here may not be covered by Medicare,” Burley Ball added.
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Shu, senior officer for the IRT’s 10-person nursing detachment, handled support for the various clinic sections as well as patient triage.
“This is my second IRT,” said Shu. “My first was in April 2013, in Alaska.”
While the Alaska deployment involved detachments traveling by dogsled, snow-tracs and helicopters across snow and packed ice to serve Inuit tribal communities, Shu said the major challenge this week has been rain.
As a Reston, Virginia, resident, Shu said the Wise IRT had special meaning for him.
“Any opportunity to help folks in our own backyard is a blessing,” Shu said. “Our team’s view is we believe a life of service is a life well-lived. This is an opportunity to serve our fellow Americans and to train, and that’s a win-win across the board.”
“These are fellow Virginians,” Shu added. “These are my neighbors.”
Tyson said anyone wanting IRT services can walk in or schedule appointments by calling The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850.
Besides dental, optometric and general medical services, patients can obtain other care, including: specialist medical exams; EKGs; ultrasounds; cancer screenings; chest X-rays; colonoscopies; osteopathic care; chiropractic services; diabetic screenings/education/foot care; women’s health care, including pap smears, gynecological exams and mammograms; blood work; substance use disorder counseling; mental health and behavioral health services; school physicals; Medicaid enrollment help and pastoral care
Firearms, large backpacks, tobacco products and controlled substances are prohibited at the event.
Free transportation can be scheduled to and from the event though Mountain Empire Transit. Call (276) 523-7433 or (888) 877-6748 for more information
For more information on the Move Mountains Medical Mission, or to volunteer, call (276) 328-8850 or visit online: https://thehealthwagon.org/