KINGSPORT — The grounds of Allandale Mansion might look a little different Tuesday.
Community members, with paint brushes in hand, will once again take to the Allandale lawn to celebrate the 34th annual Trash Barrel Paint-In to kick off Fun Fest.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with judging at 11:30 p.m. The Keep Kingsport Beautiful event sponsored by Domtar Packaging offers folks the chance to draw, color and paint a trash barrel that will be displayed at various Fun Fest events this week and next.
“It certainly allows people to come out and have fun,” said Sharon Hayes, the executive director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, “but it also serves an important role in that we need these trash barrels sitting around at Fun Fest to try our best to keep the events litter free. We just want to keep Fun Fest as clean as possible.”
Though pre-registration ended on Monday, Hayes said she anticipates extra barrels at the event tomorrow for $5. Patrons are expected to bring their own art supplies such as water-based paint, stencils, oil pastel and more to decorate the barrels.
Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. The categories will include kids under 6, age 6-8, age 9-11, age 12-17 and those 18 and over. There will also be a family category, a special friends category and the Terry Light Memorial Reward will go to the best overall barrel entry. Winners will receive a Nobody Trashes Tennessee T-shirt. Food trucks as well as Beach Hut will be available at the event.