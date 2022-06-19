BIG STONE GAP — Virginia’s official outdoor drama is getting ready to open its 59th season with a mix of new and veteran cast members.
Ryan Tackett Wardell, artistic director of “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine,” starts his third year in the director’s chair of telling the story of mountain girl June Tolliver and urbane mining engineer Jack Hale and the friction between old-style mountain life and modernization.
“This is a great community of artists,” said Wardell, “and they spend 21 very, very hot summer nights. They put every last ounce of their being into these performances as they go through it, and their dedication is just incredible.”
The play, which opens July 8, casts the love story of Jack and June against the backdrop of the expansion of coal mining in Southwest Virginia and the story of U.S. Marshal, doctor and accused murderer Marshall B. Taylor — the Red Fox.
Wardell said the cast makes the “Trail” a worthwhile summer event.
“The greatest thing and the reason to see it is our fantastic actors, folks that have been here for ranging from 28 years to those for who this is their first season,” said Wardell. “The way they welcome one another and make sure they feel welcome in the theater and as an actor and help them grow is one of the best environments I have seen.”
Wardell said the new season involves double-casting — not understudies — for 12 of the main roles, including two Jacks, two Junes and Tolliver clan head Devil Judd.
“Every other weekend you’ll see a different Jack and June,” said Wardell, “and we’re very grateful to have that ability this year because, no matter what happens, we’re able to go on.”
Wardell said 2,400 people saw “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine” in 2021 after a pandemic-enforced hiatus, and he hopes to see that number rise this season.
The play opens Friday and Saturday, July 8-9 at the June Tolliver Playhouse, Wardell said, and will run Thursday-Saturday each following weekend until closing on Aug. 27.
The playhouse opens at 7 p.m. and performances start at 8.
Tickets can be bought online (trailofthelonesomepine.com/drama) or at the box office. All Thursday show tickets are $8, with Friday and Saturday shows $15 for ages 13 and older; $12 for children 6-12 and seniors 55 and older. Military personnel tickets are $10, and group tickets for 10 or more people are $10.