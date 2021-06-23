POUND — An overturned tanker truck blocked Pound’s Main Street and slowed traffic on U.S. Route 23 for more than six hours on Wednesday.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page announced the single-vehicle wreck around 2 p.m. and showed a photo of the tractor-trailer rig overturned on the north end of Business Route 23 near its intersection with northbound U.S. 23.
The intersection also leads to the federal North Fork Pound Dam and recreation area.
According to the department page, county deputies and Virginia State Police responded along with county hazardous material workers, a Virginia Department of Emergency Management crew and Pound fire and rescue squad workers.
A Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with the crash, and that the wreck was not cleared until 8:24 p.m.
About 20-30 gallons of fuel were reported spilled, the spokesperson said, and it was not known at press time if the fuel came from the truck’s tanks or from the trailer.