GRAY — The Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show is returning this weekend for its 17th season.
The show will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farm and Home Building at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
Every year, the toy show looks for a worthy cause to help, and this year it will be Waiting to Hear, an organization dedicated to bringing awareness and helping deaf or hard-of-hearing children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Local resident and former card shop owner Michael Stevens has been putting on the show for 17 years.
The show features 190 tables full of action figures, collectibles, comic books and other pop culture items.
Admission to the event is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free.