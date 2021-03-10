WISE – The appointment of an interim replacement for resigned Pound Town Council member Phil Cantrell, Jr., has led to another lawsuit involving the town’s mayor.
One week into a search for a new town clerk-treasurer, the interim clerk has also submitted her resignation.
In a lawsuit filed electronically March 4 by former town attorney and current town police officer Tim McAfee and his law partner Kristen McAfee, current town council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell and resident Sharon Dean are suing Mayor Stacey Carson, new council member Susan Downs-Freeman and the town.
Dean is the spouse of Carson’s predecessor, former mayor George Dean.
The suit claims that Carson as mayor could not vote during the council’s March 2 special called meeting to appoint an interim replacement for Phil Cantrell, Jr., who resigned from council in February.
The suit centers on two provisions: the town charter’s definition of the mayor’s role and duties and Virginia Code section 24.22-228.
Carson voted at the March 2 meeting to break a tie between council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green, who supported appointing Downs-Freeman, and Stanley and Glenn Cantrell’s choice of former council member James Pelfrey.
The suit repeated the March 2 claim from Stanley and Cantrell that Carson is not a member of the town council, although the town’s charter states, “The mayor shall be president of the council, but he shall have no vote except in case of a tie.”
During the meeting, Cauthorne cited the charter and Roberts’ Rules of Order as standing for Carson’s vote on the appointment.
Section 24.2-228 states: “Notwithstanding any charter provisions to the contrary, the person so appointed shall hold office only until the qualified voters fill the vacancy by special election pursuant to (Virginia Code section) 24.2-682 and the person so elected has qualified. Any person so appointed shall hold office the same as an elected person and shall exercise all powers of the elected office.”
The suit also calls for all votes taken by council with Downs-Freeman’s appointment and after she was seated to be declared void because of their alleged illegality. Those votes include:
- relieving Tim McAfee as town attorney and hiring Greg Baker as the new town attorney
- designating interim clerk/treasurer Carissa Cantrell, Carson and Glenn Cantrell as authorized town check signers until council meets March 16 – a unanimous vote including Cantrell and Stanley
- tabling discussion with the Wise County Public Service Authority
While the suit objects to Carson voting since she is not a council member, she was served with the suit both as mayor and as representative of the town.
Carson isalso the subject of an ongoing removal petition filed in November by Stanley, Glenn Cantrell, Phil Cantrell, Jr. and other town residents. McAfee, in a statement filed with Wise County Circuit Court, has said that he did not file that petition but did offer legal advice to residents asking about legal options to deal with alleged misconduct by Carson.
Interim clerk-treasurer Cantrell also submitted her resignation Tuesday via email to council, Carson and town attorney Baker effective March 19. Cantrell said she was accepting another job and that only two people had applied for the position since former clerk-treasurer Jessica Adams resigned in February.
“Council may need to consider other options for filling the vacancy,” Cantrell wrote, “since the applicant pool is so limited.”
Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.