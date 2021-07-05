GATE CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to take the scenic route through part of Scott County, here’s your chance.
The Tour de Possum bike ride event returns to Southwest Virginia on Saturday, July 24. Bike riders will have the option of taking the easier 25-mile route along Possum Creek or the longer, more advanced 40-mile route over hills and across the valley.
“It gives them two options,” said Richard Giddish, vice president of the Tri-Cities Road Club. “An easier ride where they can just enjoy the land in a less strenuous route and a more challenging 40-mile route for other riders.”
In years past, the Tour de Possum event was part of Kingsport’s Fun Fest. Now, after years of bike enthusiasts hitting the route for the summer event, the Tri-Cities Road Club hosts the event as a way to keep the tradition alive and enjoy the scenery of Scott County.
“The history of the event, we knew that would be a big draw for people who have done it in the past,” Giddish said. “It’s also a low-density area where there isn’t a lot of traffic. It’s very beautiful back there.”
The event also helps the club raise funds. The Tri-Cities Road Club is a cycling group that organizes rides throughout the region, mostly around the Johnson City area. Giddish said the club also organizes paid rides for various charities, but the Tour de Possum event will help raise funds for the club.
The club also aims to host the Tour de Possum ride after a lull in events over the past year because of the pandemic.
“(The pandemic) changed a lot of people’s minds about being around groups, “ Giddish said. “We’re looking forward to getting people involved in bicycling in that beautiful area. … We were ready to do another ride.”
Pre-registration for the event is available now through Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m., the day before the event. Pre-registration is $30 and $45 to register the day of the event.
Registration the day of the event will start at 7:30 a.m. at Oak Glen Baptist Church, 2836 Yuma Road, Gate City. The ride starts at 9 a.m.
The event will be capped at 200 riders. The first 100 riders to pre-register will also receive a free T-shirt.
The race will also offer the Extreme Possum Challenge. Anyone who completes the 40-mile route in under two hours gets an Extreme Possum Challenge patch to commemorate the ride.
Giddish hopes the event offers something for advanced bikers and those who want an easier ride — while also taking in the scenery of the region.
“It’s picturesque,” Giddish said. “It’s hilly in certain areas, but you wind along those valleys along that really long Possum Creek. We’re looking forward to getting people involved in bicycling in that beautiful area.”
Registration information can be found at www.bikereg.com/tour-depossum-pb-edible-eats.
For more information on the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/TriCitiesRoadClub/ or call (423) 579-4321.