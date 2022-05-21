Mark Dixon moved into his downtown loft on Cumberland Street a year ago.
He had owned the building for six years, and renovated four other apartments. But, he was just waiting for the time to move in himself.
He finally pulled the trigger and decided it was time.
“I had wanted to do it for a couple of years and then this building came up for sale,” he said. “It’s got windows on all four sides and it was one of the reasons I wanted this building.”
Dixon, along with eight other downtown loft dwellers, opened their apartments up Saturday for a tour of downtown lofts hosted by Downtown Kingsport Association and sponsored by Eastman Credit Union.
The tour also operated as a fundraiser for the downtown association.
More than 100 people took a self-guided tour of lofts downtown. There were a total of eight lofts open at six different building.
Each of the lofts varied in style, size and location.
Some lofts included patio views overlooking Bays Mountain, while others provided more intimate quarters.
Dixon’s home included a gas fire pit in the middle of the living room, along with book racks, paintings and photographs adjourning the hallway.
Dixon said he loves living downtown, walking almost every night.
“I have a dog,” he said. “I walk the dog downtown, up and down the streets, up and down the alleys. I’m known as Drake’s dad. Drake’s the dog.”
He sold his last home, which was seven acres, and never looked back. Now there is no mowing the lawn.
Dory Creech, and her husband, Greg, moved into their downtown apartment two years ago. They had lived in Fair Acres for 25 years. They got rid of 75% of their belongings, moved into one of Dixon’s apartments for a little bit and bought and refurbished their own building.
“We didn’t want to mow the grass anymore,” she said. “We didn’t want to do the pool anymore.”
The kids were gone.
Now, they have downtown life next to restaurants, breweries and shopping and haven’t looked back.
“We definitely don’t regret it,” she said. “We’d do it all again.”